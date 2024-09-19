Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 27.0% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,055,000 after acquiring an additional 379,448 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

