Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,422 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,231 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,071,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

