Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.69

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.69 and last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 27770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

