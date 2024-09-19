Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.