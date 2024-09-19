Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Lifted by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

