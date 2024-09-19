Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

