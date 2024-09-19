Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.94

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 104742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 38,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

