Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.78

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 187826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 703,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

