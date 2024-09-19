Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 144,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 87,566 shares.The stock last traded at $36.93 and had previously closed at $36.28.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 53,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.