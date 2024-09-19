Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAX opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.