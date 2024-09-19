Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.0 days.

Diploma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPLMF opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

