Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $61.15

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.15, but opened at $59.85. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 3,039,796 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $96,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $222,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.