Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,320 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical volume of 325 call options.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

DFEN opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $206.25 million, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $413,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

