Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $33.31. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 16,259,047 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $503,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $7,760,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 208.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

