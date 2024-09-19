Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.41. 21,534,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 73,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $41,164,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $13,683,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

