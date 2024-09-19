Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $43.26

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.26, but opened at $46.40. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 4,819,890 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.