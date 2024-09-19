Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $137.46

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.46, but opened at $145.63. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $145.30, with a volume of 409,276 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

