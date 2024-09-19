Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $80.78

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.78, but opened at $83.12. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $81.71, with a volume of 133,408 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

