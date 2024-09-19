Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.51. Approximately 353,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,067,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.