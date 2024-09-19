Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $10.62

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $11.25. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 11,651,613 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 13.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
