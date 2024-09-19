Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 4.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.08. 3,679,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,037,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
