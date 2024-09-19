Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 4.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.08. 3,679,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,037,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $869,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $120,000.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.