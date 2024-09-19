Distil (LON:DIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 1022024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Distil Trading Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

