Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Down 0%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.85. 1,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.90.

About Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

