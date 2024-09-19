Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.49

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 2354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.
Several research firms have weighed in on DSGR. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
