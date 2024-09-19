Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.91

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 74076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$725.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.41%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.19%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

