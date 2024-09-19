Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.



