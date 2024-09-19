Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 2.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.86% of Dollar Tree worth $196,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.