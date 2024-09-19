Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,407 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Doma worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

Doma last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

