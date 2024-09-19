Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $470.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $409.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

