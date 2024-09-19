Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $373,765.40 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DCI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 169,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,656. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

