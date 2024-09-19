Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Donegal Group Stock Performance
Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,972. The firm has a market cap of $507.91 million, a PE ratio of 95.06 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
Read More
