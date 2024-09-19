Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib Sells 2,881 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,810 shares in the company, valued at $36,262,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,004.00.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

