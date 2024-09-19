Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.43

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 16486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,681,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

