DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DP Poland (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "not rated" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday

DP Poland Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. DP Poland has a 12 month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of £95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.00 and a beta of 0.48.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

