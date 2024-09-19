DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DP Poland (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
DP Poland Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. DP Poland has a 12 month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of £95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.00 and a beta of 0.48.
DP Poland Company Profile
