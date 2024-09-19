Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.21

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.21 ($52.46) and traded as low as €44.90 ($49.89). Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €44.90 ($49.89), with a volume of 4,870 shares.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13. The stock has a market cap of $389.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.00.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.