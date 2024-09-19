Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.63

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.63 and last traded at C$14.49, with a volume of 17916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.51.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.02.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

