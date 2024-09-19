Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.2 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

