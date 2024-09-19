DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.10

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.10 and last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 16408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.66.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Research analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

