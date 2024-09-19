Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.45

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.45 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 2586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ducommun Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $967.58 million, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,599.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,070 shares of company stock worth $366,171. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

