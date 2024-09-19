Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Duke Capital Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.44. Duke Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,091.67 and a beta of 1.38.
About Duke Capital
