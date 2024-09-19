Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.44. Duke Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,091.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Duke Capital alerts:

About Duke Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.