Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lessened by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

