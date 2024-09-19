Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.14. 3,939,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.31. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

