Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 20285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 34.73%.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

