Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

About Dunelm Group

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

