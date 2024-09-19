Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
