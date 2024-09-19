Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNLMY

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Shares of DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.