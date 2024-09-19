Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.73

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.73 ($21.92) and traded as low as €19.56 ($21.73). Dürr Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €19.56 ($21.73), with a volume of 101,000 shares trading hands.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.41.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

