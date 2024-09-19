DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.03 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

