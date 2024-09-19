DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells $106,420.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $32,850,098.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paz Maestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $122,500.00.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 45,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.39. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.