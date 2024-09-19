Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in August

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 150,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Dyadic International Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 145.95% and a negative net margin of 428.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned 2.90% of Dyadic International worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

