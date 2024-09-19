Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.59

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.59 and last traded at $195.80, with a volume of 256798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.57.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,679,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

